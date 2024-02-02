Metal plates similar to key rings, obtained from Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers and, for each item purchased, a part of the proceeds will go to Unicef ​​USA. But it is not just a singular initiative: it is actually a scam, the one proposed by the autumn-luxey.com website.

The plates are on sale, obviously on offer, at 15.62 euros, highly discounted compared to the starting price which exceeded 45 euros. On the site the images and descriptions are very clear: it is metal that comes from Russian armored vehicles. The box containing them (assuming that something arrives at the buyers' homes, given that it apparently is not a reliable site) reads an effective advertising slogan: “Made in Russia, recycled in Ukraine”, that is, manufactured in Russia and recycled in Ukraine. Nice, if it weren't for the fact that it's still a war relic, which becomes a playful object like a key ring rather than being treated as an emblem of death, battles, blood.

Various models are proposed: the most complete and largest, on which a Russian tank is engraved and on which it will also be shown which Russian unit it comes from; then the smaller ones on which it says “Never forget what you are fighting for…”. According to Google search engines, the site is unreliable, poorly known and indexed. And if you look at the bottom, where the buyers' comments are, all the names of the latter are shown with asterisks, so as to make real identification practically impossible. Difficult to understand.

Then comes Unicef. Complete with the logo shown on the page where these “key rings” are sold and with a whole series of references to the American Unicef, with contact details and everything else. It is said that a part of the proceeds goes to the association that helps children and is well known throughout the world. It's a shame that, upon checking with Unicef ​​itself, the association knows nothing about this initiative. Indeed, they immediately took action to remove their logos from this page and to have inappropriate content removed as well.

In short, a complete scam, even if it is not excluded that the metal plates might actually reach their destination. But if it is difficult to say whether they really come from Russian armored vehicles, it is certainly clear and ascertained by Unicef ​​that this is not a charitable initiative in support of the association.