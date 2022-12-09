Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Thursday (8.Dec.2022) that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), 🇧🇷acted correctly in the sense of seeking the path of good politics” in relation to the PEC (proposal for amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the ceiling, with a fiscal impact of more than R$ 200 billion.

According to Alckmin, the elected government could have resorted to other alternatives, such as a request for extra-ceiling authorization to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) or the existential minimum to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). However, he chose the “dialogue”. The statements were given in an interview to “Central da Transição”, in Globo News🇧🇷

On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the Senate approved the PEC in 2 shifts, with few changes in relation to what went through the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship). According to estimates by public budget specialist Dalmo Palmeira, the proposal has a total fiscal impact of at least R$ 204.1 billion.

Now, the matter goes to the analysis of the Chamber of Deputies. The leader of the Government in the House, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said this 4th that the forecast is to vote on the proposal in the Lower House on December 14.

Alckmin stated that he is “optimistic” regarding the processing of the proposal in the Chamber. According to him, “Politics is not forced, it is convinced”🇧🇷

When commenting on the ceiling-breaking PEC, the vice-president-elect said it was “supporter of economic efficiency, austerity, rigor in public spending”🇧🇷 However, he stated that the “fiscal adjustment is endless”.

The former governor of the State of São Paulo also defended a “new tax model”🇧🇷 He declared that it was necessary to consider the expenses, however, according to him, analyzing only this aspect “would affect governance”🇧🇷

“There is no money left. You have the minimum to provide for education, housing, health […] There is no magic, you need to have resources. Priority without budget, it’s speech. It is not a priority”said.

According to Alckmin, Brazil needs a “competitiveness agenda” capable of resuming the country’s economic growth, which must be “inclusive, with stability and sustainability”🇧🇷

“Growth must be inclusive, with stability. You can’t go back to inflation. Inflation is not socially neutral. It takes from the poorest and passes it on to the richest. AND [o crescimento] must be sustainable. It is not destroying the environment and neglecting climate issues”he declared.

REPORTER’S AMENDMENTS

When questioned about the budget rapporteur’s amendments, Alckmin did not oppose the practice. However, he advocated greater “transparency” of resources, such as the attribution of authorship and the destination of public funds.

“It is legitimate for whoever is elected to have a stake in the Budget to carry out the public policies they believe in, the region they represent. This all over the world has”he declared.

The amendments are a part of the Budget that the rapporteur of the LOA (Annual Budget Law) defines the destination, but there is not enough transparency about where the resources are used and who asks for them. This type of amendment has been negotiated between deputies and senators to enable the approval of projects of interest to the government.

On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the STF began judging actions that question the constitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments. No minister has voted yet.

According to the vice-president-elect, regarding the Supreme Court judgment, the elected government will comply with the Court’s decision. “Judicial decision is fulfilled. One thing is a court decision, another thing is the political discussion of a special moment.”he stated.

DEMOCRACY

Alckmin also commented on the protests against Lula’s victory in the 2nd round of elections. The vice-president-elect stated that the demonstrations are “spoiled boy thing”.

“Up untilFighting against democracy is a crime and should be treated as such. You have to have patience and resilience in the case of [Poder] Executive🇧🇷 That’s spoiled boy stuff. Lose the game, take the ball and leavehe declared.

“The baton will be passed. You cannot for public service, you cannot stop work. You have to have continuity and information, to move quickly”said about the transition of government. “Four years for those who lost the election is a century. For those who won, it’s one minute and it’s over.” completed.