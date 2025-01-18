The welcome to Montilivi in ​​2025 was cruel. After a 2024 to frame, the entry of the new year uncovered the gaps in a Girona that was tender in defense and not very aggressive in attack. Míchel’s are all good manners and bad decisions, especially in attack. They are the creators of enormous expectations when the ball crosses into the opponent’s field and also of disappointments when the opportunity fades again. The Gironins once again wrote their usual script, with more possession and delicateness with the ball, but this time they paid for their lack of firepower against a Sevilla team that took the three points with a comeback culminated in a great goal from Lukébakio in the 88th minute ( 1-2). A defeat that complicates the road to Europe.

The Catalan eleven, with the significant loss of Miguel Gutiérrez, presented the news of Romeu, Tsygankov and Asprilla, recovered from his ankle discomfort. Also notable was the substitution in the Seville lineup of Kike Salas, the undisputed starter, who is being investigated for a case of illegal betting.

The party did not wait for the stragglers. Those who arrived a minute late missed Romeu’s crude penalty against Isaac Romero and the subsequent ovation for Gazzaniga, who deflected the Sevilla number 7’s shot from the eleven meters. Once the scare was resolved, Girona once again showed that version of the entire season with many decisive lights and shadows. Míchel’s team had a fruitless possession.

Asprilla, playing in the center, did not shine and neither did Abel Ruiz, who also missed the clearest chance of the first half with a free shot in the area. Nyland bailed him out well. Only Bryan Gil gave a sense of danger every time he caught the ball, more vertical than his teammates.

Meanwhile, Sevilla, retreating in search of a counterattack, was fed in the first half by selective high pressure that paid off, especially with a double chance from Vargas who took advantage of the freedom of full-back Arnau, more in the center, to gain prominence. But it was on the other wing where Nervión’s team came close to scoring again, with a point-blank shot from Lukébakio that Gazzaniga deflected onto the crossbar.

The game was bogged down by a lack of offensive success and Girona untangled the knot with a set piece. Asprilla took a short corner, Tsygankov crossed and Arnau, on the verge of being offside, put Míchel’s team ahead with a header before the break.

After the restart, Sevilla copied the formula and took advantage of the corner kicks. He warned in a first corner in which Iván Martín denied Isaac Romero the goal and Saúl did not forgive another shot from the flag. Gazzaniga repelled the midfielder’s first header, but could do nothing on the subsequent rebound.

The goal was the result of the best performance by García Pimienta’s team in the second half against a local team that was rocked and subdued in those minutes. Míchel reacted with a triple substitution (Solís, Van de Beek and Stuani) that gave the control back to his team, but they remained harmless and had no other plan in attack than striking on the wings to hunt down a center that was always clear from behind. Not even the electric and tireless Bryan Gil managed to find his way to Nyland.

Sevilla was comfortable with the situation until with five minutes left they took a step forward that was rewarded. Kike Salas put in a long ball, Saúl headed it in and Lukébakio scored a great goal. The Belgian made a pass against a timid Krejci and comfortably beat Gazzaniga. Girona, with the entry of Portu, tried desperately, but without mordant it was impossible.