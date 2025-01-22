In the transfer market no door should be closed because you can never know who will appear on the other side. Neither clubs nor players are able to predict what may happen. First are the wills of each actor involved; then the ability to resist tempting offers in both directions. At Sevilla it is well known that Dodi Lukebakio is called upon to leave the Nervión club sooner rather than later. The date in question is unknown, although even before the winter market opened, when the Belgian had shown in his second season as a Sevilla player that potential that could only be guessed in the first, the club’s idea was to convince the winger and his entourage of the suitability of not abandoning the project halfway, of holding on at least until summer. And the first test was not long in coming. Napoli, with the fresh 70 million from the sale of Kvaratskhelia to PSG, called the Sevillista’s entourage to start a negotiation. Lukebakio, aware that it was not the time to leave nor the destination that most attracted his attention, informed his agents that his wish was to remain at Sánchez-Pizjuán. Other more substantial proposals will arrive. Sevilla did not receive direct communication from the Italian club, so it has not had to reject any offer in this regard. He has not been tempted to learn that his main figure is on the market and someone is approaching what could be considered an unrejectable offer. The clause for Dodi Lukebakio, who signed a five-season contract a year and a half ago (2028), is set at 40 million, a standard figure for players who cost over 10 million (sevilla paid nine million euros) and with a salary like that of the Belgium international. A clause that, if satisfied, would significantly alleviate the accounts of a club in continuous deficit. There is also the position of the player himself, who signed for Sevilla in a sporting moment very different from the current one, with the seventh European crown. League on his head and playing in the Champions League. He chose Nervión over better offers from the Premier. Despite the team’s sporting decline, the left-hander has found a context in which he feels comfortable and, on top of that, is treated as a star of the team by his own teammates. Nobody wants to see him go. Much less his coach. Therefore, group work so that no one loses perspective of the common objective is equally important. Lukebakio does not want to leave his teammates in the lurch, at least as long as a real big club does not knock on his door, to which it is impossible to say no.Growth seasonTo reach this figure in the market, logically, Lukebakio should continue with his performance pace this season. He has already achieved nine goals in a Sevilla team with few offensive arguments. When the team has been better, it has also been possible to see a looser Lukebakio, with more arrival on goal. The signing of Rubén Vargas and the recovery of Chidera Ejuke will allow him to have more freedom on the grass. That the surveillance that the rivals were already preparing on his figure is less complete, needing to occupy other areas to prevent the rest of the attackers from being free. In addition, Lukebakio has a healthy habit of giving great goals every so often. It is difficult for him to put in the so-called easy or push call, so its technical details have an important impact at an international level. The goal against Girona has once again put his name on the lips of many specialists. Sevilla continues to rub its hands. If he is able to retain his star in the current market, an obsession of the sports director since before the second ball of the season began, in summer it will be time to check his real value for the market. 40 is its clause. Sevilla has rarely touched a similar figure. A ceiling that is difficult to overcome. The role of García PimientaAnd for a player to shine on the pitch, several factors must occur, one of the most important being the connection he has with the coach, even ahead of that same closeness with his teammates. After a year where he did not have a coach who gave him true confidence among the three he had, Quique Sánchez Flores was the one who had the most negative impact on him by playing with a system that cut off his progression. He did not want to play as a forward, especially in a system that always forced him to start from very far away on the field. Despite his ill-earned reputation as a player who helps little in defensive plays, his contribution has also grown over the months. thanks to Pimienta, who insists that the first thing is high ball recovery so that the ball is in areas where attackers can do damage. He asks for a commitment and Dodi is giving it to him. Instead, he has organized a game system where the right wing is exclusive to him, with a side behind that barely unfolds, leaving the responsibility for the actions, almost always individual, to fall to a Lukebakio who is more comfortable. in the choice of the move over the accompaniment. Sevilla faces the last 12 days of the transfer market with the certainty that some painful sale will have to be made. It was not on the initial roadmap, but that is the short winter window, where the economically weak must let go of their pillars. Badé is called to be the one sacrificed, while the club saves Lukebakio’s check for a better occasion.

#Lukebakio #check #million…for #summer