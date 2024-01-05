DThe actor Christian Oliver, known from the RTL television series “Alarm for Cobra 11”, died in a plane crash in the Caribbean. As the police of the island state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced, the single-engine private plane crashed on Thursday “a few moments later the takeoff” into the sea. The actor's two ten and twelve year old daughters and the pilot also died in the crash.

According to police reports, the plane had taken off from the Caribbean island of Bequia and was on its way to the island of St. Lucia. Fishermen, divers and the coast guard went to the scene of the accident shortly after the crash, where four bodies were recovered.

The 51-year-old actor's family was apparently on vacation. The day before, Oliver had posted a photo of a tropical beach on the online service Instagram and wrote: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! Here’s to community and love…2024 here we come!”

The actor, born Christian Klepser, appeared in more than 60 cinema and television productions. The actor gained fame among German audiences primarily through his role in the RTL series “Alarm für Cobra 11”, in which he appeared for two seasons.

But Oliver was also seen in smaller roles in Hollywood productions, for example alongside George Clooney in “The Good German – In the Ruins of Berlin”, alongside Tom Cruise in “Operation Walküre” and in “Speed ​​Racer”.