London (dpa)

Manchester United player Luke Shaw called on his teammates to review themselves to identify the roots of the suffering in front of goal and wasting easy opportunities, in the wake of the 0-2 loss at West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Manchester controlled the course of the game, but was unable to score, eventually losing with goals by Jardon Bowen and Mohamed Quddus.

Manchester failed to score any goals in the last four matches, and Shaw believes that the crisis of the final touch may be due to a decline in self-confidence, but at the same time he stressed the need for continued positivity in order to change things.

Manchester United's official website quoted Shaw as saying, “I think we may not be producing enough, and when we do that we are unable to be decisive. I think it may be due to a lack of confidence at the moment. Sometimes this is a normal thing in football, and this is what happens.” .

He added, “But we have to stay positive. We have another big match against Aston Villa, so we cannot feel sorry for ourselves. We have to gather our strength and go again. It is a home match and we cannot continue to lose points. We have to win matches.”

He said: “It is Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and what we are doing now and the results are not good enough, and we know that. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves, and really go from there, and it is not good enough. We have to win.” “With matches, and that's it, we keep losing matches, losing points and making it very difficult for ourselves.”