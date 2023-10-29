Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi. © Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko wants negotiations to end the war in Ukraine – he hopes for talks.

Minsk – Russia and Ukraine are in a stalemate, according to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. He calls for joint talks and an end to the war. This is reported by the news agency, among others Reuters.

Lukashenko: Dictator wants to negotiate end of war

The authoritarian head of state and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin caused surprising reactions with a statement. The Belarusian leader emphasized his hope that both sides would sit down together in the future and negotiate an end to the conflict.

He said: “There are enough problems on both sides and in general the situation is now seriously deadlocked. Nobody can do anything and substantially strengthen or advance their position.”

Ukraine War: Losses after Russian offensive

Russian forces continued to advance near the devastated Donetsk city of Avdiivka this week, suffering heavy casualties. This was confirmed by the White House, among others. The broad front line in Ukraine has barely moved over the past year, despite the Ukrainians’ months-long grueling offensive.

Lukashenko, who made his country available as a starting point for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, emphasized that negotiations are now necessary. This is the only way to resolve demands for Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory and prevent further deaths on both sides. In one on BelTAthe Belarusian state news agency, Lukashenko said: “We have to sit down at the negotiating table and come to an agreement.”

At meeting with Foreign Minister: Lukashenko announces telephone conversation

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Minsk, President Lukashenko announced that he intends to have a telephone conversation with Putin in a few days. Lukashenko and Putin have had a long political relationship. At least since Putin’s support during the protests in Belarus in the summer of 2020, Lukashenko has been heavily dependent on Russia.

Despite occasional disagreements, Lukashenko has often sought Russia’s help, especially at times of domestic tensions in Belarus. The close relationship between the two countries was also highlighted by joint military exercises and political agreements.