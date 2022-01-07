President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Friday, January 7, reports Telegram-channel “Sputnik Belarus”.

It is specified that politicians discussed the situation in Kazakhstan in detail.

Earlier it was reported that the Belarusian leader held telephone talks with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairman of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikol Pashinyan and Russian head Vladimir Putin. During the conversations, they said that their main task was to prevent the penetration of bandit formations into Kazakhstan from the outside.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.