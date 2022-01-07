Melbourne is the second-largest producer of videos in Australia, contributing about 20% to the country’s video production and post-production service industry. After the pandemic induces disruption in video production, the pace has picked up, and the industry is set for revenue growths of about 11.3% in 2020–21.

Videos are a popular way to promote an idea and can be very handy in business promotions. They provide omnichannel marketing opportunities for your business. A video can deliver a message without distorting its meaning and intention. Thinking about hiring a videographer to shoot your next video? Here are some videographer prices Melbourne and what to consider before hiring.

Videographer Prices

Hiring a videographer in Melbourne includes almost all the pre, post, and during production costs such as equipment, narrations, script, and editing. The prices of each aspect vary based on several factors such as quality of service, location, and production hours. Here’s a breakdown of the least possible to the highest possible cost of each aspect of the video-making process. The videographer prices in Melbourne are divided into three categories.

Pre-Production Costs: The video begins with a script. Without a script, no one would know the ultimate goal of the video. Scriptwriting can cost anywhere between $68 and $158 per hour, depending on how famous your writer is.

Once you have nailed the script, next is the location. If you are shooting indoors, any site will do, and you will have to create the set of your choice. Shooting outdoors is another story as it requires you to get permits and pay the requisite fees. The set costs can range from $100 to $1000 and even more depending on your pick.

Production Costs

These costs are incurred as the video is filmed. They include renting equipment (camera, lights, sound recorder, etc.) which can cost anywhere between $28 and $108 per hour. Hiring a crew to operate the equipment will require you to spend $108 to $408per hour. Audio files and voice-overs will be another $150 to $1500. The B-roll will be an additional 18% to 58% of the shooting costs.

Post-Production Costs

Once shot, the video is raw and needs to be edited. The cost of an editor can range between $68 and $183 per hour; the video rendering services can begin at $38 and go up to $83. Other miscellaneous expenses can range from $108 to $1008 and more.

You can expect to pay your videographer about $1000 for about eight hours of shooting and editing based on these costs. You get one video and a couple of short highlights reels with average quality. The mid-range can be between $5000 to $8000, which will give you three to four videos and six to eight short reels.

The quality is better than the previous version and includes special effects and graphics. For extremely high-quality videos packed with 3D and 4D graphics, aerial views, and so much more, you can expect to pay $25,000 to $30,000.

What to Consider When Hiring a Videographer?

Hiring a videographer should be given serious thought as the decision can make or break your promotional campaign. Ensure to ask many questions and interview more than one candidate. Videographer prices can vary depending on experience and technical expertise. Therefore, check what they bring to the table before you sign the contract.

Videos are versatile as they can be played across devices and media streams. They can be used for television ads, social media posts, and your website. Also, video content allows you to rank better on search engines. You now know that videographer prices in Melbourne can range from about $1000 to over $30,000. Find one that meets your requirements within your budget.