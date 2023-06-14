Romelu Lukaku says no to Al Hilal and a transfer to Saudi Arabia. His priority is to stay at Inter, but even if his confirmation in the Nerazzurri shirt weren’t possible thanks to a lack of agreement between the viale della Liberazione club and Chelsea, he still believes his move to the Saudi Pro League is premature at 30 . He wants to continue his career in Europe, preferably at Inter, and try to win more trophies to get to the 2024 European Championships and then the 2026 World Cup at the top of the line-up.

Saudi Arabian clubs have unleashed a veritable drive to grab many of the biggest names in European football. After having “signed” Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema and also being one step away from Kanté, Mahrez and other top players, an attempt (maybe it won’t be the last…) was also made for Inter’s number 90, the whose card is owned by Chelsea. Big Rom’s lawyer-agent, Sebastien Ledure, listened to the proposal of the Saudi club’s emissaries, but the negotiations did not take off. Indeed, the input given to Al Hilal was clear: Rome is waiting for the meeting expected by the end of this week or at the beginning of next between Inter and Chelsea to understand something more about his future. Ausilio will fly to London to evaluate the Blues’ readiness for a new loan and will discuss the other names on the table. Lukaku has confidence because he wants to stay at Inter, he has already made it clear to all the parties involved and, if necessary, he will reiterate it again to the London club and Pochettino.