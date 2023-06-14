The Government Ethics Tribunal (TEG) ordered the head of the Cabinet of the Government of El Salvador, Carolina Recinos, the reimbursement of 25,000 dollars and a fine of 2,300 dollars for the “violation of ethical duty” in the management of funds destined for scholarships.

Héctor Silva, who filed the lawsuit against Recinos before the TEG and councilor of the San Salvador Mayor’s Office for the opposition Nuestro Tiempo (NT) party, informed this Monday through its social networks of the final resolution issued by said entity.

(It may interest you: NGO from El Salvador qualifies as illegal ruling that enables Bukele’s candidacy).

Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO.

“The head of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic (Nayib Bukele) is directly responsible for misusing her power and State resources. That only has one name and it is corruption,” said the politician in a video in which he pointed out that Recinos must repay the State $25,000 and pay a fine of $2,300.

“I hope that now the Government of Nayib Bukele uses that money to favor young people who really need it and not officials in the highest levels of the Government“, he expressed.

(Also: Andrés Guzmán Caballero: the Colombian who entered the Government of Nayib Bukele).

And I add: “Today, for the first time, a Salvadoran institution has forced one of those involved to take responsibility and that is more valuable than any fine“.

The lawsuit against Recinos was filed at the beginning of October 2022 and after the Salvadoran media factum published an investigation in which he affirmed that the official granted his daughter-in-law “a government-funded scholarship to study a master’s degree in Russia“.

(Also: Nayib Bukele speaks harshly after tragic stadium stampede: “he will not go unpunished”).

“She did it in her capacity as coordinator of the board of directors of the Special Fund for Resources from ANTEL Privatization (Fantel), two months after having relaxed the requirements for the granting of that scholarship,” according to the publication.

Recinos resigned from her position as coordinator of the Board of Directors of the Special Fund for Resources from the Privatization of ANTEL, according to a publication bythe Official Gazette.

The United States included Recinos in July 2021 on a list of Central American officials suspected of corruption or undermining democracy.

​

The report accuses the official of having committed a “significant corruption through the misappropriation of public funds for personal gain” and claims that he also participated in a money laundering scheme.

Neither President Bukele nor the head of the Government Cabinet have reacted, so far, to what the US has said.

More news

‘The so-called ‘pink tide’ is not going to last’; former editor of ‘The Economist’

Colombians uncover offers made to them by El Salvador for controversial capture

Bukele’s minister did not arrive at the security forum in Cali and participated virtually

EFE