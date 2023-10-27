Inter, Curva Nord: ‘They banned the anti-Lukaku whistles, a law that is not the same for everyone’

No whistles in the north corner for Inter-Roma. The Nerazzurri ultras with an Instagram story made it known that on the occasion of the big match on Sunday evening at San Siro (6pm) there will be no 30 thousand whistles against former Romelu Lukaku: “Ten thousand in Florence two years ago were fine, now they are not. The law is not the same for everyone… Yet another abuse”. The reference is to Fiorentina-Juventus in 2022, when the Viola fans used the whistles against Dusan Vlahovic, who moved to Juventus in the January transfer window. The decision came from the Police Headquarters, at the request of Rome.



Romelu Lukaku returns to S.Siro on Sunday, and the Inter-faith public, after the victory over Salzburg, is ready to welcome the much-contested former striker and Roma, in a climate that promises to be nothing short of fiery (but without coolness, prohibited by the Police Headquarters). It won’t be easy, however, to win and consolidate the lead in the standings: Mourinho’s team seems to have found continuity, thanks to five victories in a row between league and cup, with only one goal conceded. The analysts of 888sport and Newgioco however see the Nerazzurri as clear favorites at 1.60 and 1.63, while the away win fluctuates between 5.40 and 5.50; the draw, which has not occurred at San Siro since the 2019/20 season, pays 4 times the stakes.

Last year the Giallorossi succeeded in the coup, winning 1-2 in a comeback with Dybala and Smalling: the exact same result for Sunday’s match is proposed at 19; the 1-0 for Inter, however, is offered at 6.60, odds that rise to 7.20 for 2-0 and 8.80 for 2-1. As for the scorers, Lautaro Martinez starts ahead, offered at 2.01 and followed by his teammate Marcus Thuram at 2.80, while the goal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s ex is worth 3.90. Mourinho, who will sit in the stands due to suspension, relies on his two fittest men: Romelu Lukaku, who has scored every 97 minutes this season, is the favorite at 3.95while Stephan El Shaarawy’s goal is set at 5.80.

The tenth day of Serie A will see the big match between Napoli and Milan on Sunday evening. A very high level challenge between two teams who, however, also have to face some problems. Rudi Garcia’s men have not impressed so far, but they are looking for continuity after the victories against Verona and Union Berlin: at “Maradona”, according to betting analysts it is precisely the “1” that appears favorite, at 2.20 on Planetwin365 and William Hill. A share that also reflects the statistics of the last matches between the two teams: in the last six matches in the championship, in fact, the away team has always won, and, in general, home success has been missing since Napoli-Milan in August 2018.

Furthermore, Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri are looking for a shock, after losing the top of the table due to the 0-1 at San Siro against Juventus, and after the 3-0 defeat in Paris in the Champions League: the «2» sign, for the match against the Neapolitans, stands between 3.30 and 3.40. Among the other plays, great balance between Under and Over, with the former slightly ahead, at 1.82 against 1.88. The Goal, at 1.67, appears decidedly more probable than the No Goal, proposed at 2.08. So 1-1 rules the exact score marketat 6, followed by 1-0, at 7.50, and 2-1, at 9. The 1-2, however, stands at 11, immediately behind the 0-1, proposed at 10 times the mail.

