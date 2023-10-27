Fire started around 7:20 pm this Friday (Oct 27, 2023); It is not yet known what caused the incident

The Central Station of Brasilia Metro, located at the Plano Piloto bus station, is closed due to a fire on the tracks. The flames started around 7:20 pm this Friday (Oct 27, 2023). According to the company’s press office, technicians carry out maintenance on site. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in track power transmission equipment at the Central Station. “The station was closed and Galeria remains as a terminal station. Maintenance is on site. It is not yet possible to say what caused the problem. The Fire Department was called as a precaution. There is no fire at the station”declared the Metro in a note.