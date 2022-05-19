Luka Modric received the Marca Leyenda award yesterday and left some statements that 90min has compiled. Here we leave you the most important of his intervention. The Croatian was happy and grateful for winning an award that is within the reach of very few.
“I am aware of what the fans want from me, they show it to me in games, on the street… It is something incredible, I am grateful for that love that you show me every day. I always try to give my best when I put on the Madrid shirt to return that love“.
“Madrid is everything, it is my home, I feel very happy in this club, from the first moment it has been something impressive. I feel part of Madrid, I am one more madridista and that is for life“.
WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN THIS CHAMPIONS
”It is very difficult to explain what has happened at the Bernabéu on Champions nights, it is something magical, really. We never give up, we fight until the end, because that is what this club teaches, not to give up. It is difficult to explain, especially this year, which has had many magical nights. I hope it will always be like this”, Modric summed up Madrid’s career in the Champions League 21-22. “The most magical thing has been winning the Décima, It was something so special that if I have to keep a memory it is with that one”.
“The most complicated was the one against City, because there was hardly any time left, but the team and the fans trusted until the end because it is part of the DNA of this club. In the end we got it. The most fun was the one against PSG; there were 15 or 20 minutes of madness, because it is very difficult to explain what happens on Champions nights at the Bernabéu. It was the start of many magical nights that have taken us to Paris, and hopefully we can win another Champions League”.
TIP FOR THE YOUNGEST
“When you are a child, the most important thing is to have fun and enjoy what you do. Then you have to follow your dreams, trust in yourself and work day by day, because Being a footballer is very difficult, but very beautiful. And if on top of that you can play for Madrid one day, it’s the best thing that can happen to you.”
WITHDRAWAL
“I hope I can retire in Madrid. Madrid is my home, I feel very happy at the club, in the city, very loved by the people. My family is also very happy, that’s whyI hope to continue for more years and hopefully finish my career at Madrid“.
#Luka #Modric #hope #Paris #Champions
Leave a Reply