The Prosecutor’s Office of the Croatian city of osijek accuses Luka modricmidfielder of Real Madrid, of false testimony in 2017, the Croatian news agency Hina reported on Thursday.

According to the source, the Prosecutor’s Office formalized the accusation against the best Croatian footballer on Wednesday, at the same time that he also accused the Croatian footballer Dejan Lovren, from Lyon French, of the same crime.

The problem

Modric is accused of having given false testimony on June 13, 2017 in a trial before the Osijek Municipal Court “despite the fact that the judge warned him that he had a duty to tell the truth” and that giving false testimony is penalized as a crime.

The sports newspaper Sportske novosti remember that it was a trial against three senior club officials Dynamo Zagreb and a tax official, accused of tax evasion and illegal appropriation of Dinamo’s money in Modric’s transfers to Tottenham in 2008 and from Lovren to Lyon in 2010.

Modric testified about the dates on which the annexes to the professional contracts that regulated the distribution of compensation for the transfer between him and his exclub were signed. Dynamo.

According to the accusation, Modric testified “falsely” that he signed the annexes every time he extended the professional contract and that he signed them again after leaving the club, “although he knew that this does not correspond to the truth since he signed the aforementioned contract annexes when he had already left the initial club”.

difficult topic

At the end of the trial, the judges sentenced the four defendants to various terms, including six and a half years in prison for the former CEO of Dinamo Zdravko Mamic for having illegally appropriated 15.5 million euros from the club.

The testimonies of Modric and Lovren would have favored Mamic, who fled to where he currently lives before the conviction.

Bosnia Herzegovina,

Sportske novosti comments that this Wednesday’s accusations against Modric and Lovren are the same ones published against them in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but rejected in 2018 since the process had not yet concluded.

The trial was closed in 2021 and the prosecution decided this Wednesday to reactivate the accusations for false testimony against the two footballers.

Today, Modric is accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of false testimony in Croatia. He is linked to the mafia. He led Nazi chants with the selection of him. In Spain he was sentenced to 8 months in prison for fraud and leads real estate speculation in Valdebebas. The media say that he is “exemplary”. pic.twitter.com/oW9xiHbKQC — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) June 30, 2023

