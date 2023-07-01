The new Euro 7 regulations are at the center of discussions in the automotive sector. Several brands have expressed their concern about the entry into force of the new standards at a time when the sector is pushing towards electrification. Alfa Romeo also expressed its thoughts on the new rules that should become effective as early as 2025.

The uncertainty of the sector

The occasion to talk about Euro 7 was the dynamic launch of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which made their debut in France on the occasion of the Le Mans Classic 2023. Commenting on the topic was Jean-Philippe Imparato, number one of the snake: “The uncertainty is particularly frustrating, once the rules for Euro 7 are finally in place we will get to work and I guarantee you that we will meet all the standards they have set for us. We will respect the rules. Regardless of the consequences.”

Alfa Romeo and Euro 7

Learned therefore seemed quite critical of the direction taken by the sector due to legislative impositions, also given the brand’s desire to become full electric from 2027. Yet the same manager of the Arese-based car manufacturer highlighted how the brand will comply with the provisions of the new standards albeit with a precise direction already traced.

The new Alfa Romeo B-SUV

“We are investing billions in electrification, because we are deploying at a speed that is unprecedented for this industry. While unfair competition from China is coming. This is not fair, because everyone has to comply with Euro 7” Learned explained, who then also gave new details on the next model arriving in the Alfa Romeo range, the long-awaited B-SUV that will take the place of the MiTo and Giulietta in the preferences of customers and enthusiasts: “Now let’s put our energies on the rest, which is a lot of stuff, on the launch of 2024, which will be the B-Suv, which will also be the Bev, because this model is very interesting for anyone who owned a Mito or a Giulietta. For me it is fundamental for the business and the sustainability of the brand. Will it be very sporty? I really like the design and it’s clearly an Alfa.”