Throughout recent years, Peru has been in the eyes of the world, which is why renowned figures of international stature have decided to come and meet it. Luisito Comunica, Zac Efron, Kylie Jenner and Harry Styles are just some of the celebrities who were encouraged to visit our country and were amazed by its undeniable beauty and its great gastronomic culture.

Luisito Communicates

The renowned influencer Luisito Comunica has visited Peru on more than one occasion. The last one was in June of this year, when he had the opportunity to walk through the Amazon, visiting places such as the “Amazonian Venice” and the Iquitos market.

Luisito Comunica travels through the Peruvian Amazon. Photo: Instagram/ @luisitocomunica

Zack Efron

In July 2020, Zac Efron shared photos of his time in our country on social networks. On that occasion, it was announced that the Hollywood star had arrived in Peruvian territory in order to record a documentary for Netflix, specifically in Lima and Iquitos. It should be noted that Efron also came in 2013 and it was then that he was able to visit Machu Picchu.

Zac Efron and his time in Lima and Iquitos in “With the feet on the Earth”. Photo: Netflix

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner arrived in Peru to carry out activities corresponding to a foundation for children with cleft lip. The socialite took advantage of her stay to carry out a tour of various places.

Kylie Jenner in the city of Cusco. Photo: Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Harry Styles

Not only actors and influencers have walked through our country, but also singers, including Harry Styles. In 2013, the British band One Direction arrived in Peruvian territory and that is how the singer had the opportunity to travel to Cusco and other corners of Peru.

Harry Styles visited Peru with members of One Direction. Photo: The Republic

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran was also able to enjoy the benefits of our country in May 2017, the date on which he gave a concert in Lima. Prior to his presentation, he arrived in Cusco and visited Machu Picchu with his girlfriend.

Ed Sheeran visited Peru to give a concert. Photo: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Antonio Banderas

In July 2014, Antonio Banderas and his daughter walked the Inca Trail. After that visit, the remembered protagonist of “El Zorro” promised that he would return to our country to see more places and thus learn more about Peruvian culture.

Antonio Banderas walked the Inca trail. Photo: Channel N

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, one of the pop stars of recent years, arrived in Peru in 2015. On that occasion, the now wife of Orlando Bloom went to Cusco and enjoyed the beauty of the Inca Citadel, Puno and Lake Titicaca.