Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The individual who was found died on a dirt road near the Estacion Francisco ejidoin the syndicate of the reedmunicipality of Ahome, last Monday, was identified by the authorities as Israel M., from the state of Veracruz.

allegedly died as a result of heat stroke. He also suffered from liver cirrhosis.

The discovery of the body occurred on Monday at 11:00 a.m. by field workers who notified the commissioner and he in turn called the 911 emergency service. Preventive municipal agents went to the scene and confirmed the death.

The State Investigation Police took charge of the corresponding proceedings.