Luis Suárez ‘took it out of the park’: see his three goals in five minutes for Almería

The Colombian striker Luis Suarez He scored three goals in his team’s 3-3 draw, Almeriawith the Grenadein football Spain.

“Almería let a 3-0 slip away and remains bottom of Primera after drawing against a Granada that paid dearly for its defensive errors, but that completed an incredible exercise of resilience and commitment,” says the newspaper Marca.

The goals

“Five minutes of fury overwhelmed Granada in the first act. Perhaps the team of Paco Lopezbut in the interval from 40 to 45 they were annihilated by two players: Ramazani and Luis Suárez,” the newspaper stated.

Hattrick by Luis Suárez with Almería in 5 minutes, the Colombian had the arch painted on his forehead and was lethal against his former team Granada, the first one arrived at 41′ to open the scoring.pic.twitter.com/rBneCA8IeI — Lucho Tricolor (@LuchoTricolorOf) October 1, 2023

Marca says that the Belgian and the Colombian signed the hat trick of assists and goals that pulled Almería out of the hole. The three goals came after losses by Granada at the start.

“The first fell after a pass from Ramazani behind the center backs, the second gained the baseline after a throw-in and subsequent hat and the third after theft with a pass into space for the career of his partner Luis Suárez,” the publication said.

