Luis Rubiales will arrive this morning in Spain – between 10:30 and 11:00 – from the Dominican Republic after a new and surprising chapter has been revealed in the last few hours within the framework of 'operation Brody', which has uncovered an alleged plot for corruption in contracts of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) sealed in the conflictive and dark period of Luis Rubiales at the head of this organization. The last thing known was the search carried out by members of the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard in the accommodation that the former leader lives in the Dominican Republic.

The journalist Ana Pastor, to whom he had given an interview, captured Rubiales at the airport in the Dominican Republic waiting for the flight that takes him to Spain and that will land this morning. Already on Spanish soil it is unknown if he will be arrested. The journalist from La Sexta, who was waiting at the airport for his plane to depart, spoke to the colleagues from Radioestadio de Onda Cero: «We are at the airport and Luis Rubiales is here. I don't know if he will travel on our flight to Spain and if by setting foot in Spain he will be detained.

Luis Rubiales would be traveling aboard the Air Europa UX 88 flight. The aircraft departed at 9:06 p.m. from Santo Domingo and is scheduled to land at 10:30 a.m. at Barajas airport.

According to the SER, the UCO, accompanied by members of the Security Forces and the State of this Caribbean country, carried out this search by order of Judge Delia Rodríguez and has confiscated a mobile phone and a tablet from Rubiales. They did it this Monday, five days before the former top leader of Spanish football was scheduled to return to Spain. At least that's what Rubiales said after the scandal broke out and assured that he would return to his country this Saturday, April 6, to make himself “at the full disposal” of the Majadahonda court that directs the proceedings, although he has finally decided to bring forward his return. .

Rubiales is being investigated for possible crimes associated with business corruption, unfair administration and money laundering during his administration between 2018 and 2023. His participation in an alleged plot to divert funds through the awarding of works by the Federation to the Gruconsa company, owned by his friend and partner, the former soccer player Nené, and through which both of them allegedly profited.

The operation broke out on March 20 with searches and arrests in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, professional offices, successful companies and the homes of Rubiales and Nené in Granada. Two days later, the judge released Tomás González Cueto, who was Rubiales' external legal advisor, and Ángel González Segura, brother of Pedro, the legal director of the FEF, and related to the company that carried out the works in the La Cartuja stadium.

«Lies, work and savings»



In fact, Rubiales has given an interview to Ana Pastor that will be broadcast this Wednesday on La Sexta to give her particular version of the events. «Many lies are being told. The money in my accounts is the product of my work and my savings,” says the former president in the advance made by the television channel.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office has requested that Luis Rubiales be sentenced to two and a half years in prison for another of the controversial cases it has open, specifically that of the non-consensual kiss on the lips of the Spanish national team player Jenni Hermoso when La Roja women was proclaimed world champion. An alleged sexual assault that ultimately cost him his position at the head of Spanish football.

“It's a lie that he hit a ball in Cape Verde”



“It is a lie that he hit a ball in Cape Verde,” Luis Rubiales highlights in the interview. «It is a lie that I have land for the construction of hotels in Saudi Arabia. All that has been said. I don't know what the judge says, what the UCO (Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard) has investigated, because I don't know if it has a direct relationship, I hope not, with leaks with some statements that the media have made,” adds the former president of the Spanish Football Federation.

«I am here to say that it is a lie that he has made a difference with flats and a baseball team here (in the Dominican Republic). “They have said that I have a baseball team, I don't know if with the intention of saying that I was diverting money in some way,” she points out in the interview.

They prepare a documentary about his life



Rubiales' story will reach the big screen, since the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has reached an agreement with an American production company to bring his life to the cinema.

The title selected for the film is Red Carder (in Spanish, Red Flag). Although it is still early to know the release date, the team is immersed in writing the scripts and selecting the ideal actors to play Luis Rubiales.