This is the Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicoof the Meteorologic service National, for this Wednesday, April 3:

Mexico's valley

In the morning, it is forecast Fresh environment to temperate, and cold in high areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico. Towards the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere with the presence of mist. Partly cloudy to partly cloudy skies during the day with a chance of rains isolated (0.1 to 5 mm in 24 h) in the State of Mexico and without rain in Mexico City. Southwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of dust devils in the region. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 29 to 31 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 3 to 5 °C and the maximum 24 to 26 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Clear skies and no rain in the region. Cool morning atmosphere in Baja California Sur, being very cold to freezing with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate to warm atmosphere, and cool in mountain areas. Northwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

North pacific

Sky with scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. During the morning, a cool environment with fog banks, cold in the mountain areas of Sinaloa and very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. Wind direction variable from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

Central Pacific

Sky with scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, and cold with fog banks in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere, being extremely hot in Nayarit and Michoacán. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Jalisco and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán, all accompanied by dust devils.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, these rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides; probability of showers in Oaxaca. These rains could be accompanied by electric shocks. Partly cloudy sky and no rain in Guerrero. In the morning, the atmosphere is mild and cool with fog banks in the region's mountains. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere, being extremely hot in Guerrero. “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and waves of 1 to 3 meters high in the Gulf of Tehuantepec, in addition to wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Warrior.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Tabasco, these rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides; as well as intervals of showers in Veracruz. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Tamaulipas. In the morning, a temperate environment, being cool and with possible fog banks in mountain areas. In the afternoon, very hot atmosphere in Tabasco, being hot in areas of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Veracruz and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Tabasco .

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intervals of showers accompanied by electrical discharges in the region. Warm atmosphere in the morning. In the afternoon, very hot weather in Campeche and extremely hot in Yucatán and Quintana Roo. “North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of the peninsula.

North Table

Partly cloudy sky with isolated rains in Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. Scattered cloudiness and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool to cold atmosphere in the morning, being very cold to freezing in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere, and hot in areas of San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in the region.

Central Table

Partly cloudy sky with showers in Puebla and isolated rains in areas of Querétaro and Hidalgo. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with fog banks in mountain areas. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon, being hot in Querétaro, very hot in Guanajuato and the southwest of Puebla, and extremely hot south of Morelos. Wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 and dust devils in the region.