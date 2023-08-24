Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), He is considering resigning immediately after the scandal that sparked the kiss he gave the player Jenni Beautiful at the women’s World Cup award ceremony last Sunday.

After the soccer player has broken her silence, delegating the defense of her interests to her union, FUTPROhave further increased political pressure and criticism.

“From the Government we are following this fact very closely because things cannot remain like this. Of course we expect events, but if they do not occur, if they do not occur, the Government is going to act”, assured the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, during an official visit to Paris.

Rubiales had remained firm in not resigning, but everything indicates that it is a fact that he is leaving office.

“When the Federation had convened a Extraordinary general assembly for this Friday to turn it into a plebiscite in favor of the president of the Federation, he would be seriously considering the possibility of immediately throwing in the towel and presenting his resignation this Thursday,” says the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

He already adds: “The first rumors about it have begun to circulate when from The sixth They have released this information as a rumor. With the passing of the minutes, this has been gaining strength based on the absences announced for the Assembly on Friday, the loss of confidence that Luis Rubiales has detected in several Territorials with which he has contacted during the morning to prepare the Assembly and on everything, because of the Fifa announcement, which will open a disciplinary file that can lead to a harsh sanction”.

“These facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” the international federation said.

