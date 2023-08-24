Election exam | Only one Republican presidential candidate said climate change is real

Candidates were asked to raise their hand if they believe humans are responsible for climate change. No one raised their hand.

“Is it did humans affect climate change?” asked the representative of the Fox News channel to the Republican presidential candidates during the election test on Thursday. He substantiated his question with statistics about forest fires that led to deaths in Hawaii and other extreme weather phenomena seen during the summer, says British broadcasting company BBC.

“How are you going to, both as president and as the leader of the Republican Party, calm the fear that the party doesn’t care about climate change?” the questions continued.

Candidates were asked to raise their hand if they believe humans are responsible for climate change. No one raised their hand.

Only one candidate stated that climate change is real at all.

The news also covered the matter The New York Times (NOW).

of Florida governor Ron DeSantis said it was childish to ask for a hand vote. Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott talked about the price of climate action in his answer.

Ron DeSantis thought the hand vote was childish.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy declared the “climate change agenda” to be a hoax, Chris Christie started barking at his rival instead of answering.

The UN ambassador gave the most direct answer to the question Nikki Haley.

“Is climate change real? Yes it is.”

However, he then added that it is the task of China and India to reduce emissions.

The climate debate ended in chaos at the debate.

As well as a candidate for the presidential nomination, a debate skipped Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed climate change in the past. During his presidency, he withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

About the climate issue has been increasingly talked about in the United States as extreme weather has wreaked havoc across the country.

More than a hundred people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires that started on the island of Maui in Hawaii in early August. The authorities on Wednesday according to the information provided, more than a thousand are still missing.

In addition, California has suffered its first tropical storm in 80 years. The storm caused floods and mudslides, among other things.

Maui wildfire devastation photographed on August 20.

This year has been seen the hottest day and hottest month ever. The current year will probably also be the hottest year in the history of measurements.

Indeed, many climate scientists reacted with dismay to the opinions expressed in the Republican debate. The views of the researchers were highlighted in his analysis by a BBC journalist Justin Rowlatt.

Professor of Climate Change Science at the University of East Anglia Corinne Le Quere stated that humans are unequivocally causing climate change.

“This is not a political issue, it is a scientific fact based on observation and understanding of the physical processes of the Earth,” he said, according to Rowlatt.

Professor Ed Hawkinsa climate scientist at the University of Reading, agreed: the existence of human-caused climate change is not a matter of faith.

“It is a scientific fact supported by the climate science community, learned societies and all governments around the world,” he said.

Correction 24.8. 7:47 p.m.: Openly written that Vivek Ramaswamy used the wording “climate change agenda”. The paragraph previously talked about climate change alone.