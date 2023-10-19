The Association Amigxs de Ritsona, Convivir sin Racismo, Parem and Murcia Acoge announced this Thursday that they will report to the Prosecutor’s Office the vice president of the regional Government, José Ángel Antelo, and the spokesperson for Vox in the Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, for the statements they made linking immigration and insecurity.

Antelo related the arrival of boats to the “infiltration of jihadists” and the risk of attacks. Alpañez associated the reasons why migrants arrive in Spain illegally with crime.

The four organizations that work with refugees consider that both demonstrations, made following the arrival of twenty boats to the Region last weekend, constitute a hate crime.

The four entities plan to present the details of their complaint this Friday in the CC OO assembly hall, at 10:00 a.m., because they consider that “the ideology of hate has no place in our society.” It must be remembered that the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, has already announced that the legal services are studying Antelo’s statements to verify whether they constitute a hate crime.

For his part, socialist leader José Vélez asked President Fernando López Miras on Wednesday for the immediate dismissal of the vice president of the regional government, José Ángel Antelo, “for his racist statements.” When asked by journalists, President Miras said that he was not going to argue about Antelo’s statements because there is only one Government.

Sources from the Murcia Prosecutor’s Office assured LA VERDAD that “they could act ex officio against the commission of any crime” without specifying if they have anything planned regarding this specific case.