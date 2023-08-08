Luis Miguel returned to the stage after four years of absence and sang in front of 15,000 people at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he will complete 10 performances. Yesterday he confirmed that he will include Peru as one of his destinations for the 2024 tour. “He will return to Lima to offer a single concert with his entire band and choirs next Saturday, February 24 at the National Stadium”, reported the organization.

The voice of ‘Until you forget me’, ‘When the sun heats up’, ‘Suave’ and ‘I don’t know you’, among others, began the tour on August 3. Despite the economic crisis, in Argentina A total of about 150,000 people will attend their concerts. “Then he will go to Mexico and the United States with a record of more than 66 totally sold out shows”, they add in the press release from the production company Masterlive, in charge of the arrival of ‘el Sol de México’, which announced 50 additional dates for 2024.

Beyond the success of his biographical series released on Netflix, the Central American press highlights the validity of the singer’s music and his massive appeal, precisely in the face of an industry dominated by other musical genres.

“With new tendencies and slopes of the Mexican regional headed by Featherweight and the urban world with Bad Bunny and Karol G at the helm, we see that the public in Argentina is not only trapped by multiple urban expressions, but there are still romantics from other generations. Luis Miguel today reaches out to people of this generation on platforms like Spotify”, says the Los Angeles Times about the singer who to date has recorded 28 studio albums. According to bill board, Luis Miguel’s last tour raised 101.4 million dollars and sold 965,000 tickets in 116 shows. Until last year, it was the highest-grossing Latin tour in history.

Luis Miguel’s fans were not satisfied with his last presentation in Lima. Photo: The Republic See also Britney Spears would marry Sam Ashgari today in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles

In Peru Tickets to attend the concert will go on sale in pre-sale mode this week, on August 10 and 11 from 10 am.

Tickets range between 150 and 698 soles. He will arrive “with a renewed look that makes him look thinner,” they comment in the note sent to the press.

And it is that the physical Luis Miguel It has brought a series of criticisms on social networks for the alleged use of playback and even statements that could bring legal consequences to television host Luis Ventura. The communicator maintains that the singer arrived in Argentina with doubles and that one of them took the stage.

“He plays with his doubles, with his similarities. They did not travel in his own plane, logically. They came at different times from the previous one. And there is an Argentine double who was told ‘warn your house and your family that until Luis Miguel leaves the country you will be affected by this operation. I already tell you that on the day of the premiere the one who went on stage was not him”, he declared for Argentine television and was also broadcast by media such as Clarín. “He was not him. He is much smaller in the shoulders. When one goes on a diet he does not shrink the bones. He doesn’t shrug his back. And there are things that have to do with dental pieces. I consulted with many dentists.

He also assured that the singer has traveled to that country to visit his mother, Marcela Basteri. “You can find your mother at the (Neuropsychiatric Hospital) Moyano. I always said it. Hopefully (she sues him), I’m going to tell her ‘well, let’s go see the lady and have her do a dna‘ said the president of the Association of Journalists of Argentina. So far, neither the singer nor his representative have given statements.