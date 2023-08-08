F1, Colombia is further away

Under Liberty Media’s management, Formula 1 has broadened its horizons like never before, taking into consideration the dispute of grand prix in countries never previously reached by the Circus. This is the case of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which made their debut in 2021. And it could also have been the case of Colombia: according to Juan Pablo Montoya, the signing between F1 and the promoters of the Barranquilla circuit was one step away, but at the most beautiful “someone did something wrong“.

Montoya’s words

“I think about six or eight months ago it was 95% done. Someone did something wrong, I do not know what. The negotiations were in a really advanced state, I went in person with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to Barranquilla to see the whole track. The track was ready, everything was planned. Only the signature was missing, and everyone was ready to close the deal. That’s how close they were“, these are the words of the former Williams driver to his compatriots week.

“It wasn’t a political issue, but something happened and we need to know why. Initially the agreement was for 2025, now there is talk of 2028. From what I’ve heard, the race went to Madrid“, concluded the Colombian.

The headquarters of the future

Montoya therefore gives Madrid’s entry into Formula 1 as a fact. In recent weeks, the promoter of the Spanish capital’s Grand Prix has stated that the negotiations with Liberty Media have now gone through, but that he could not say when the signature would arrive. Formula 1 hastened to deny it, also because the Circus has a contract with Montmeló until 2026 and Stefano Domenicali clarified that a double GP in Spain is practically unfeasible. If Madrid has to be, it will be from 2027, barring second thoughts.