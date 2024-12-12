The former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo visited this Thursday The Revolt, RTVE entertainment program directed by David Broncanoin which, as it could not be otherwise, he left one of his always controversial statements when asked about the work he now carries out as manager of his companies.

The former Barça and Real Madrid player and Ballon d’Or winner appeared on the program to promote ‘LaLiga Rush’, a friendly match between legends and streamers organized by LaLiga, which was left in the background after the tense episode that took place on set when Broncano asked the former Portuguese international about his work.

“Why do you work, if you don’t need to?” Broncano jokingly told Figo before receiving the forceful response. “You have to produce. Someone has to work in this country. If you have been with schedules and a routine all your life… if you like to produce. It is being a businessman, being successful, it is doing things well, it is producing employment, I like the feeling of doing things well,” Figo abruptly concluded.

From there, Broncano wanted to avoid all controversy, although he couldn’t in the face of Figo who launched some ‘pullita’ in various parts of the interview. One of them was the moment when he proposed a hypothetical unification of Portugal and Spain and the topic of taxes in both countries came up: “I am Portuguese and I pay here… it would be good for them to unite, but it depends on who can govern,” he said in this regard.

The last one came in the now legendary question of the program about assets and money in the bank account: “It depends on how much the Treasury values ​​my properties”he said as he hesitated before giving the information. I have more than you think and less than I want. Between 20 and 50 million…” he revealed.

Beyond political matters, for which a former player already stands out fond of getting ‘hooked’ in exchanges with politicians like Rufiánthe Portuguese had another couple of ‘pullitas’ directed at Broncano, a self-confessed Atlético de Madrid fan.

“You’re from Atleti… well,” he said reluctantly. “I have many friends from Atleti, I have always respected them a lot. They are a suffering team in general, I compare them with my Portuguese team, Sporting, big team, but wins little… suffers a lot. You suffer a lot“he snapped.





His response was also forceful after a comment in which Broncano tried to ‘prick’ Figo. “There was a time in Madrid when it seemed like you were going to win eight Champions Leagues and in the end it was only one,” the presenter told him, to which Figo replied: “Better one than none.”