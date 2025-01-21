The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will lead this Thursday in the city of Valencia a inter-ministerial meeting about the situation after the dana that will be held at the headquarters of the Government Delegation. A meeting to which mayors of 28 towns affected by the catastrophe that are still at level 2 of emergency have been invited, according to what SER has reported and ABC has confirmed.

It will be the first time that the head of the central Executive travels to the province in more than two months, although it is unknown if he will also visit the affected municipalities.

The socialist leader does not visit ground zerosince last November 3when he was in Paiporta with the Kings and the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and had to leave the town under escort after the altercations that took place there. At that time, only five days had passed since the October 29 ravine that left 224 dead, three missing, and multimillion-dollar material damage.

In addition, the general secretary of the PSOE will also be in the city of Valencia next Saturday, February 1 to intervene in the 15th PSPV Congress that will take place that weekend. An autonomous conclave in which the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, will be re-elected as leader of the Valencian socialists.









Sánchez will open this forum and will not close it, as he has been doing in the congresses that the party is holding in its different federations, because that same Sunday he will be in that of the Community of Madrid.

Hours before confirming Thursday’s event, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community and PSOE Secretary of Equality, Pilar Bernabé, had announced that Sánchez would be in the municipalities affected by the flood. “sooner rather than later”since “now other circumstances exist.”

«All the efforts of the Government were focused at that moment and should be focused in the following weeks on what was truly urgent and important, which was to guarantee all the people who were in those municipalities that we could get out of the emergency as soon as possible. And I believe that that is also part of our responsibility,” he argued this Tuesday in an interview on Onda Cero.

Along the same lines, the second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has stated – after meeting with mayors from ground zero – that Pedro Sánchez was going to go “as soon as possible” to the Valencian Community.

«It has been 79 days since he fled»

On the other hand, from the Generalitat Valenciana, the first vice president and spokesperson for the Government of Carlos Mazón, Susana Camarero, has criticized the “absence” of the president in the affected towns: “Today it has been 79 days since he fled, he abandoned the Valencians and he did not has returned.”

Camarero has reproached Sánchez, before knowing about Thursday’s match, that he was scheduled to return to Valencia for a match event. «We don’t know if he will have time to dedicate it to those affected. We have already seen that He hasn’t come back for Christmas“I don’t know if he will return before Fallas to attend to the needs of Valencians,” he insisted, while recalling that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has visited the affected municipalities in recent weeks and has proposed a plan. of 12,000 million euros in ten years for reconstruction.