In October, in their European debut against Manchester City, Barça succumbed (0-2). That match came perhaps too soon. Pere Romeu’s incipient project lacked time and filming. But the locker room came together. Job. They beat St. Pölten 11-1 on aggregate. And they finished off Hammarby yesterday in Stockholm (0-3) in a peaceful match that will not go down in history. In October, in their European debut against Manchester City, Barça succumbed (0-2). That match came perhaps too soon. Pere Romeu’s incipient project lacked time and filming. But the locker room came together. Job. They beat St. Pölten 11-1 on aggregate. And they finished off Hammarby in Stockholm (0-3) in a peaceful match that will not go down in history but is worth a qualification for the quarterfinals. But Barça wants more. He wants to be the leader of his group. They will seek revenge against City in Montjuïc on December 18. Only victory is worth Pere Romeu’s team. There are curves coming, so in Stockholm they took it easy. The thing was very far from the 9-0 that they gave to the Swedes at the Johan Cruyff.

The 20,000 Hammarby fans who filled the Stockholm Arena to witness how their team chased shadows witnessed it all firsthand. The first one that escaped the Swedes was that of Pina, who is having a brilliant season. The versatile youth squad, lethal on the left wing, hunted down a ball from Brugts, who yesterday disguised himself as a left winger. His cross was caught by Pajor who put it into the back of the goal. The first.

Barça then entered a kind of trance. Taking it easy. Even with a certain apathy. Quite the opposite of the Swedish fans. Always standing. Dressed in green. Always proud of their club. Always encouraging a Hammarby that opted for the counterattack but did not have ideas to finish against Paredes and Mapi León, captains of the Blaugrana defense. Barça patiently dominated the story. But one more march was missing. Aitana and Patri needed to open more spaces from the engine room. Let them look up. That they connected with Pajor, Graham and Brugts. And that on the sides Ona Batlle and Rolfö were capable of attacking more. To generate more spaces.

The controls were also complicated in part because the ball did not move smoothly across the artificial grass. It’s not an excuse. Barça is more than used to treading on much more battered terrain in League F. It was a matter of recovering its tone. It happened when Ona Batlle began to make plays on the right wing. Looking for Graham and Aitana. The current Ballon d’Or winner warned with a shot that went over the crossbar. But when the ball does not flow, it turns out that this Barça team also dominates strategic plays. After a very precise corner kick from Mapi León, Pajor, once again, came in, destroying her body and soul to score the second. She felt powerful.

The second half was another procedure. The pace was slow. With Barça ensuring. Romeu took the opportunity to make changes. Engen and Kika came in for Pina and Brugts who tried to revolutionize the old football that Barça was creating. That’s how it was. Kika gave an impeccable pass to Aitana who scored the third with her right foot. In the middle of celebrating the goal, Salma Paralluelo entered after 4 months without playing. She had 10 minutes to feel like a footballer again. She also wants to be in Montjuïc for the big event that the group leader will decide.