The Colombian striker Luis Fernando Muriel He entered a good scoring moment with Atalanta. This Thursday he was present with a goal in a Europa League match.

Luis Muriel, Atalanta's Colombian striker, confirmed this Thursday his state of grace and, for the first time this season, scored in two consecutive games after the double he scored against Rakow on the last day of the group stage of the Europa League soccer.

Muriel has not managed to find a permanent place in the starting eleven of the Italian team this season and until this week had only scored in one game.

Precisely, in another Europa League match, against Sturm Graz, he celebrated a couple of goals in a match that his team tied 2-2. However, this week Muriel has posted her best numbers of the course so far.

Last Saturday he took advantage of his minutes after coming off the bench in the 82nd minute to score the winning goal for Atalanta, who beat Milan 3-2 thanks to the Colombian striker's success. Just five days later, Muriel scored again. His victim was Rakow, who suffered two good goals from the Atalanta attacker.

The first, at 14 minutes, after a pass by Aleksei Miranchuk after recovering the ball in the opposite field. The Colombian striker took advantage of the assistance of his teammate to score with a shot towards the left side of the goal defended by Vladan Kovacevic.

Then, he celebrated 0-3, at 72 minutes, after collecting a rebound inside the area that he did not waste to score his third goal in two games and show that he is close to finding his best version.

EFE

