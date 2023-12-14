Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 20:04

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), stated this Thursday, 14th, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, that, even with the readjustment of the subway and train fares from CPTM and privatized lines of R$ 4.40 to R$5, it will need to make contributions of around R$2 billion to subsidize public transport in 2024.

“The subsidy will still be heavy next year. The adjustment that is being applied does not bring neutrality to the fare, it does not bring neutral revenue, that is, the State will still contribute money to subsidize transport. But, that’s what we have to do”, said Tarcísio. “Otherwise, we will see companies become precarious and lose quality.” The increase of R$0.60 cents is effective from January 1, 2024.

According to the governor, if the fare were adjusted “accordingly”, prices would already be around R$8 for EMTU (São Paulo Metropolitan Transport Company) and more than R$6 for CPTM and the metro. “There have been three years without adjustments and we needed to do this,” said Tarcísio.

According to the governor, the 13% tariff increase corresponds to half of the accumulated inflation over the last three years. He also described the possibility of maintaining current values ​​“as unsustainable”.

Tarcísio stated that he informed the mayor of the capital, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), about the increase. “I communicated. He wasn’t caught off guard,” he said. Unlike the State government, São Paulo City Hall will not make corrections to bus fares, which will be maintained at R$4.40.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes was also at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Thursday, but did not attend to the press.

“The City Hall has a different situation,” said Tarcísio. “It operates transport on tires and realized that it can support the current cost structure and the current subsidy level for longer. So, City Hall decided to continue with the frozen fare and the State will readjust the fare for EMTU, CPTM and Metrô.”

Subway deficit

The governor had already expressed discomfort with the freezing of ticket prices due to the subway deficit. The company closed 2022 with a loss of R$1.16 billion and a coverage rate (relationship between revenue and expenses) of 83%, according to an internal report.

The numbers also show that the volume of subway and train users has decreased. Throughout 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic, there were just over 1 billion trips. In 2022, there were 794 million.

Tarcísio's campaign goal is to increase the number of privatized Metro services. The proposal faces resistance from employee unions and four strikes have already taken place this year.

Zero fare on buses

Last Monday, the 11th, Mayor Ricardo Nunes announced the implementation of zero fares for buses, on Sundays, Christmas, New Year and São Paulo's birthday, on January 25th. The measure comes into effect this week, from the 17th.

The free program, called Domingão Tarifa Zero, will cover 1,175 lines. Around 2.2 million passengers use the bus system on Sundays.

According to a SPTrans report, municipal management disbursed R$5.3 billion in subsidies to bus companies in 2022. This is an increase of 50% compared to 2021, when the public transfer was R$3 .4 billion.