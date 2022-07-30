Football | Liverpool won the first trophy of the season, million dollar acquisition Erling Haaland was completely overshadowed

Liverpool fans laughed at Manchester City transfer Erling Haaland’s shot in the closing moments of the match.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3–1 and bagged the first trophy of the season, the Community Shield.

The Community Shield match traditionally opens the football season in England. The winners of the previous season’s Premier League and FA Cup will meet in the match.

Liverpool’s victory was sealed in the last ten minutes Mohamed Salah and the team’s new striker acquisition Darwin Nunez.

Salah made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after Nunez’s header had hit a defender By Ruben Dias hand in front of the goal. In overtime, Nunez embellished the readings by scoring 3–1.

Liverpool’s first goal of the season in competitive matches was completed by the winger Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Brittpakki placed the ball in the back corner from outside the penalty area. A spiraling shot became impossible for the goalkeeper For Edersonwhen the City defender Nathan Ake unluckily steered the ball into his own net with his head.

City’s the equalizer came from Livepool’s goalkeeper Adrian’s as a result of a mistake. Adrian couldn’t be glued by Phil Foden a shot to his knuckles and Julian Alvarez was able to flick the ball into the goal.

The most talked about acquisition of the summer, the Norwegian superstar, was seen in City’s shirt Erling Haaland. The young attacker didn’t get much help from his teammates and sometimes completely disappeared from the picture.

In the final moments of the match, Liverpool supporters were amused by Haaland’s failure. A goal stick worth millions smashed the ball into the crossbar from an open spot as City looked for an equaliser. The opposing fans cheered happily when the shot was replayed.