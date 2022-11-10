Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: this is how it went in the open voting of the Globe Soccer Awards

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, in action against Ajax.

Luis Díaz, in action against Ajax.

The Colombian was one of the 10 finalists for the award.

Colombian soccer player louis diaz He is one of the 10 finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards, in the Best Player of the Year category.

See also  Premier League: Chelsea offers Ajax 50 million euros for Edson Álvarez

This Thursday the voting was closed for the public, which corresponds to 25 percent of the final result.

That’s how it went for Lucho

In this parameter, the Colombian did not do very well, as he was in seventh position, with 2.40% of the votes of fans around the world.

First place went to the Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid. with 20.50%, followed by Erling Halandwith 19.20%.

Díaz, however, surpassed players like Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

To know the winner, the vote of the juries is still missing, which corresponds to 75% of the final result.

Diaz entered the table after his great year with Liverpool, although for now he is recovering from injury.

Classification

Benzema 20.50%
Haland 19.20%
Salah 18.40%
Ronaldo 12.90%
Messi 10.30%
Peanut 9.10%
Courtois 3.20%
Diaz 2.40%
Lewandowski 2.30%
Mbappe 1.60%

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #open #voting #Globe #Soccer #Awards

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Memory of minarets and domes -1-

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result