Luis Díaz: this is how it went in the open voting of the Globe Soccer Awards

Luis Diaz, in action against Ajax.
The Colombian was one of the 10 finalists for the award.
November 10, 2022, 03:15 PM
Colombian soccer player louis diaz He is one of the 10 finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards, in the Best Player of the Year category.
This Thursday the voting was closed for the public, which corresponds to 25 percent of the final result.
That’s how it went for Lucho
In this parameter, the Colombian did not do very well, as he was in seventh position, with 2.40% of the votes of fans around the world.
First place went to the Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid. with 20.50%, followed by Erling Halandwith 19.20%.
Díaz, however, surpassed players like Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.
To know the winner, the vote of the juries is still missing, which corresponds to 75% of the final result.
Diaz entered the table after his great year with Liverpool, although for now he is recovering from injury.
Classification
Benzema 20.50%
Haland 19.20%
Salah 18.40%
Ronaldo 12.90%
Messi 10.30%
Peanut 9.10%
Courtois 3.20%
Diaz 2.40%
Lewandowski 2.30%
Mbappe 1.60%
SPORTS
