I do not deny that cities replete with their beacons and the domes of their mosques summon me with a kindness that resembles a mother’s shadow towards them, and hearing the call to prayer in them makes me feel reassured, and makes me seek and feel the blessing, that is something that is known only to the one who knows good, realizes something of contentment, and is certain that the highest levels of faith are the sublimeness of creation. And the beauty of modesty, and the meaning of honesty, and I realized this once in the city of Istanbul, at that sacred point fragrant with the sounds of the call to prayer from scattered mosques surrounding that big city, it comes in order, creating that spiritual harmony that is not repeated in any other city, other than the one that prostrated long, and she has grown a lot throughout her long life.

In those many travels, the memory of minarets and domes attracted me, and did not make me pass by their places without noticing their different mosques, and their various places of worship with different architectural styles, which the traveler must stop in front of, and not overdo it and realize its beauty, especially mosques in different cities. The old and the new, each of them has its splendor, the majesty of its prestige, and the history with which it is perfumed.

The first of these mosques that opened my ability to embrace astonishment, and probed the curiosity of the soul to its fullest, and I knew him before I saw him, the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, and a mosque like this must come to your mind with all the events of history, the good and the bad, the glory hours of victories, and the hours of defeats And the refractions, when the mosque was a guardian of the city and the people and from them, and when it was against them and against them, and changing its qiblah.

The second historical mosque was the Zitouna Mosque in Tunisia, adjacent to the memory of struggle, science and luminous radiance, then to the city of Uqba ibn Nafi in Kairouan, and its historical mosque. My eyes did not shed tears except when I entered the Mosque of Cordoba, for my knees betrayed me, and my knees betrayed me. Or did you weep for our condition, and for what became of our fate, I stayed for a long day in that mosque, for Andalusia was like a metropolis, present all that day, until I feared for that boy’s chest from the severity of sobbing and historical pain, and his hot tears, as if it were the last heartbreaks and sighs of that Arab who left it with pain Historical.

The remembrance of those mosques was from a memory that I hope will not grow old, and according to the temporal meeting, the first handshake, and the kohl in its captivating mirror, the tears were for the second time when seeing the Kaaba for the first time, it was a Meccan dawn, descending from Sha’ab bin Amer, it had a cold gust that thundered the body, and then serenity From the light that sneaks into the soul, so it becomes happy. It was one of the few moments in which a person feels that overwhelming happiness, and wishes that it would last for an eternity. At that time, I was young in the last stages of high school and in the late seventies, we were tickled by that Islamic tide on the horizon. As for the third tears, it was in the honorable kindergarten in Al-Masjid al-Nabawi, on that day, I said: I was content with all that spirituality and sublimeness hovering in cosmic spaces floating in the sky, on that day, and thanks to Abu al-Zahra, I was guided to the first threads of true Sufism, those that know contentment, so they are obligated, and enjoy knowledge, so do not be persuaded, and keep training you on it until you transcend all Things, and all things are equal to you, it is enough for a person to be honorable and healthy, that Sufism today follows me and tires me, and perhaps led the devoted sheikh in the late days of his autumn towards that one beautiful pole that manifests as a lantern of light.. and tomorrow we will continue..