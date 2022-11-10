SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar rose against the real on Wednesday, but ended the session well below the day’s peaks, after the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, raised its interest rate by the magnitude expected by the vast majority of markets.

The spot US currency closed up 0.39%, at 5.1739 reais, far from the maximum of the trading session, when it jumped 0.80%, at 5.1950 reais.

+ Wall St ends sharply lower after Fed interest rate decision

On B3, at 17:05 (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.51% to 5.1845 reais.

The highest levels of the day came shortly after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point to a range of 3.00% to 3.25%, and signaled further big hikes in new forecasts, which show borrowing costs rising to 4.40% by the end of this year, before hitting 4.60% in 2023.

The initial negative reaction from global markets reflected surprise at the Fed’s economic forecasts, which painted a more restrictive monetary scenario than many economists had expected for the coming months, Felipe Izac, a partner at Nexgen Capital, told Reuters.

However, the expert continued, investors were somewhat reassured by the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, made at a press conference after the bank’s decision.

Although Powell reinforced the Fed’s combative stance on inflation, he did not deviate much from previous messages from the monetary authority, which played in favor of a rally in risky assets from the lows of the day, Izac said.

Also contributing to this movement was the fact that the “worst case scenario” possible – a 1 percentage point interest rate increase by the Fed, which was expected by a small part of the markets – did not materialize.

Overseas, an index that measures the dollar’s behavior against a basket of six strong rivals soared 1% this afternoon to 111.29, but was below the day’s peak of 111.63, the highest level in two decades.

Over the next few days, financial agents will continue to digest the Fed’s monetary policy statement, which could keep the local currency market under some pressure, experts warned.

“The US with higher interest rates attracts more capital from around the world, there is less money left for emerging countries like Brazil. This usually leads to depreciation in the exchange rate”, said Luciano Sobral, chief economist at Neo Investimentos. “Today’s decision was not so out of line with what the market expected… but that’s the direction.”

Now, the focus shifts to the Central Bank of Brazil, which concludes its monetary policy meeting this Wednesday and announces the outcome at 6:30 pm.

The Selic rate is currently at 13.75%. Most financial markets believe that the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has already ended the tightening cycle, but there are those who expect the collegiate to raise interest rates by another 0.25 percentage point, to 14%, at the end of the meeting this Wednesday.

Izac highlighted that a high level of interest in Brazil tends to be positive for the real, as it makes the currency more attractive for “carry trade” strategies – borrowing in a country with low rates and investing that capital in a more profitable market.

The dollar’s rise in this session came after two consecutive trading sessions of losses, during which the US currency accumulated a low of 2.04%.