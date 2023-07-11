Luis Díaz: the millions that his beautiful engagement ring with Geraldine Ponce would be worth

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Original photos by @luisphotographers, shared on Instagram by Geraldine Ponce
Luis Díaz’s request for a hand.
Luis Díaz is a ‘crack’ for everything. You can’t help it. On the court that touches her, she shines, as she has just verified before his partner, Geraldine Ponce.
The 26-year-old peasant gave his lifelong partner a tremendous surprise during her birthday celebration, at a meeting with family and friends who were complicit in the soccer player’s idea.
At one point in the celebration, Díaz got on his knees and a light sign came on behind with the question: ‘Will you marry me?’
Very moved, Geraldine immediately accepted, amid applause and jubilant expressions from those in attendance. And now, after the shock of the moment, she echoed the price that the beautiful engagement ring that Díaz gave to Ponce would have.
The beautiful and expensive ring that Luis Díaz gave
Although the exact reference of the engagement ring is not known, some jewelry portals suggest that, due to its qualities, the price of the jewel that Luis Díaz gave to his future wife would be around 5,000 euros.
With the current rate reference, the ring would cost about 23 million pesos, around 20 Current Minimum Monthly Wages.
This was the moment when Luis Díaz proposed to Geraldine Ponce, the mother of his children. The proposal was presented this Thursday in Barranquilla, in the midst of celebrating the birthday of the footballer’s partner. pic.twitter.com/DYqUuJjeUQ
– Sports The Herald (@DeportesEH) July 7, 2023
about marriage no date yet but Geraldine, his partner since he was in the Barranquilla Junior and who lives with him in Liverpool, will remain firm by his side.
The couple is expecting their second baby, after Roma.
*With Soccer
