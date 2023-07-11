Tuesday, July 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: the millions that his beautiful engagement ring with Geraldine Ponce would be worth

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz: the millions that his beautiful engagement ring with Geraldine Ponce would be worth

Close


Close

Proposal for Luis Díaz's hand

Luis DÃaz’s request for a hand.

Photo:

Original photos by @luisphotographers, shared on Instagram by Geraldine Ponce

Luis Díaz’s request for a hand.

Luis Díaz “fajó” in his marriage proposal. The peasant now celebrates in Liverpool.

Luis Díaz is a ‘crack’ for everything. You can’t help it. On the court that touches her, she shines, as she has just verified before his partner, Geraldine Ponce.

The 26-year-old peasant gave his lifelong partner a tremendous surprise during her birthday celebration, at a meeting with family and friends who were complicit in the soccer player’s idea.

See also  Elden Ring reveals a new trailer with a huge killer lobster

At one point in the celebration, Díaz got on his knees and a light sign came on behind with the question: ‘Will you marry me?’

Very moved, Geraldine immediately accepted, amid applause and jubilant expressions from those in attendance. And now, after the shock of the moment, she echoed the price that the beautiful engagement ring that Díaz gave to Ponce would have.

(You can read: ‘I didn’t go to steal’: Juan Fernando Quintero reacts after harsh words from ‘Bolillo’).

The beautiful and expensive ring that Luis Díaz gave

Although the exact reference of the engagement ring is not known, some jewelry portals suggest that, due to its qualities, the price of the jewel that Luis Díaz gave to his future wife would be around 5,000 euros.

With the current rate reference, the ring would cost about 23 million pesos, around 20 Current Minimum Monthly Wages.

(Also: Óscar Rentería reappears in a controversial program after leaving ‘El Pulso del Fútbol’).

about marriage no date yet but Geraldine, his partner since he was in the Barranquilla Junior and who lives with him in Liverpool, will remain firm by his side.

See also  Elden Ring: just over half of the players have defeated the first boss, few have finished it

The couple is expecting their second baby, after Roma.

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #millions #beautiful #engagement #ring #Geraldine #Ponce #worth

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
South African runner wins discrimination case against Switzerland

South African runner wins discrimination case against Switzerland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result