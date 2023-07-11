The European Court of Human Rights, based in the French city of Strasbourg, found that “the plaintiff was not afforded sufficient institutional and procedural guarantees in Switzerland to allow her complaint to be examined in an effective manner.”

Semenya, who is classified as having “differences in sexual development”, refused to take testosterone-lowering drugs, according to the rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Semenya, 32, lost her appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while the Swiss Court of Appeal confirmed the Court of Arbitration’s decision.

However, this symbolic decision does not break the rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations and therefore does not allow Semenya to participate in the 800-meter races.

And after a controversial victory in the world championships in 2009 when she was only 18 years old, the International Association of Athletics Federations two years later introduced, for the first time, rules allowing female athletes with hyperandrogenism to compete, provided that androgen levels were lower than those recorded for men.

But in 2018, the IAAF required female athletes, through drug treatments, to lower their testosterone levels to less than 5 nanomoles per liter of blood for 6 months, in order to compete in international events from the 400m to the mile.

This decision was met with great resentment in South Africa, as it was interpreted as a way to “slow down” Semenya, who was unsuccessful in her court appeal against this decision and was therefore unable to defend the 800-meter title at the Doha World Cup in 2019.