Monday, April 25, 2022
Luis Díaz, ‘the language barrier’ and his relationship with the Liverpool captain

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in Sports
close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

Despite the fact that they have shared little time on the court, Jordan Henderson supports the peasant.

Luis Díaz has not completed three months in Liverpool and there is no doubt that he is already a fundamental part of Jürgen Klopp’s team. The soccer player from Guajiro has become a decisive man in the ‘network’ attack. With his plays and goals, four to date, he has garnered endless praise.

This Sunday, a few minutes before the ball rolls at Anfield Road, for one more derby between Liverpool and Everton, the newspaper ‘Liverpool Echo’ highlights the recent words that ‘Lucho’ Díaz gave about captain Jordan Henderson, who has not had many minutes this season. With him, despite “the language barrier,” the peasant has felt well supported.

‘Hendo has been great’

louis diaz

Luis Díaz comes from shining in the match against Manchester United.

The language barrier has made it a bit difficult for us to communicate, but from the first day I arrived, he tried to let me know that if I needed anything, I just had to ask.. He said that I should feel relaxed because I was at a great club with great teammates and that I was going to be fine. You can easily see that he is a great captain and a true role model and you can also learn a lot from him”, Diaz commented, as quoted by the ‘Echo’.

“In the short period that I have had the opportunity to share with him, Hendo has been great”, concluded the farmer.

SPORTS

