The Dutch Virgil van Dijk was the hero in Wembley, Luis Diaz He was one of the most outstanding with his impetus and Liverpool did the task to be crowned champion of the English League Cup after beating Chelsea 1-0 with a goal in the 119th minute of extra time.

Dramatic, electrifying at times, chaotic in other sections of the game, this is how the grand final of the English League Cup between Liverpool and Chelseawho in 90 minutes of play failed to break the zero on the scoreboard.

The inaccuracies in front of the goal prevailed and two goals disallowed by the VAR took center stage in a duel in which the Colombian Luis Diaz He showed that he can withstand pressure and can take charge of the attack of a world-class team.

TO Luis Diaz He had to put on the overalls to work for his team at the legendary Wembley stadium in London. The guajiro, who was a starter in the team Jurgen Klopphad to command Liverpool's attack after the absences of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Portuguese Diogo Jota.

The Colombian started on fire, the first clear shot of the game came from his feet with a shot that made Serbian goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic work.

News in development…