A headbutt from Rafael Santos Borre unlocked a tangled match this Thursday and gave Colombia the 1-0 win over Venezuela on the first day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

Nestor Lawrencethe Colombian coach, was clear when noticing that having changed for the second half was important to win the three points.

“The match was difficult. They gave us a good approach in the first half and in the second we had more clarity. We adjusted issues such as the circulation of the ball for the second half because they complicated us. It wasn’t easy at all”said the DT.

And he added: “Santos Borré is a spectacular boy and he deserves that award. We already had the change almost done, but thank God he had to convert. We’re on the right track, so the game was tough”.

Promise?

For Luis Diaz, today the most important player of the National Team, the important thing was to have won the game.

“We are calm about the result, those three points were what we wanted and what we worked for. We started off on the right foot and it’s key to the tie”, said Díaz, who left exhausted.

The front of the Liverpool He said that the idea in the second half was to be more aggressive and look for the goal.

“We changed. More than anything, looking for the match was modified because we knew we were going to win it. The coach told us that we had to look for him more and that’s what we did. I still owe them the goal, it will come“, accurate.

