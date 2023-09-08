The Dubai Police General Command arrested girls who tampered with motorcycle license plates in order to display these bikes in a number of streets in the emirate.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the Dubai Traffic police teams were able to seize a number of girls after a video clip of them spread on social media while they were driving motorcycles in the streets of the emirate recklessly and in a showmanship, and with dangerous acrobatic actions such as standing on the bike. Driving without holding the steering wheel, as well as driving with one wheel, threatens their safety and the safety of road users with this behavior, and one of them manipulated the bike numbers by folding them under the seat, thinking that by doing this she would evade legal accountability, pointing out that after research and investigation, it was identified The drivers were summoned to the General Traffic Department, where they confessed to having committed these acts at different times and occasions, and then the bikes were impounded and legal measures were taken against them.

He added that the Dubai Police confiscated bicycles and issued several violations, including driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the lives of others, their safety or security, which amounts to a fine according to federal law of two thousand dirhams and 23 traffic points and impounding the vehicle for a period of 60 days, in addition to applying the provisions of Decree 30 regarding impounding vehicles. Thus, the value of releasing the impoundment of vehicles amounts to 50 thousand dirhams.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei appealed to community members, when negative phenomena are observed, to report through the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling the “We are all police” service at 901.

He warned reckless drivers, especially motorcycle enthusiasts, of consequences, including stopping, confiscating their bikes, and referring them to the judiciary to take legal action against them. He stressed that the police will not be complacent in dealing with the perpetrators of violations in order to preserve the safety of them and the road users. Pointing out that no less than (80%) of the perpetrators of this behavior were exposed to serious accidents that resulted in death or serious injuries.