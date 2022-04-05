Luis Díaz receives a warm hug from Mané, in the middle of an interview

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian was the figure in Liverpool’s victory against Benfica.
April 05, 2022, 06:42 PM
Luis Díaz has received all the praise this Tuesday after his great presentation with Liverpool, in the 1-3 away win against Benfica, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.
The Colombian, who scored and assisted, was the star of the match. This was decreed by Uefa. In the end, he received praise from the DT Klopp, who once again surrendered to the player’s talent.
And as if that were not enough, in the middle of a live interview, while Díaz gave his share of victory to the world, He was interrupted by his partner Mané, who gave him a warm hug.
Mané thanked Lucho, who was the one who assisted him for his goal, which was Liverpool’s second in Lisbon.
