The Colombian played well in the 1-4 victory over Brentford.
Liverpool continues with its good step in the Premier league in which he leads the table two points behind the second, which is Arsenal already four of the third that is Manchester City.
The club, led by Jurgen Kloppwon his game against Brentford, 1-4, in which the Colombian Luis Diaz He started and participated in the fourth goal.
(Rayo Vallecano, with Falcao García, damages Real Madrid's progress in the League)(Daniel Martínez fought like a lion: he won the last stage of the Vuelta al Algarve)
The data
The guajiro played the 90 minutes and was part of Liverpool's roster, an unprecedented starting lineup in the team's history in the tournament.
The coach decided to trust 11 players, all of different nationalities, for this game that left a unique mark on the tournament.
The German lined up Caoimhín Kelleher of Ireland, Andrew Robertson from Scotland, Virgil van Dijk from the Netherlands, Ibrahima Konaté from France, Conor Bradley from Northern Ireland, Curtis Jones from England, Wataru Endo from Japan, Alexis Mac Allister from Argentina, Luis Díaz from Colombia, Darwin Nunez from Uruguay and Diogo Jota from Portugal.
Liverpool, in its
