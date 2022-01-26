The Colombian Flyer Luis Fernando Diazwho scored a goal in Porto’s win over Famalicao (3-1) to reach 14 goals and five assists this season in the Portuguese league, was one of the standout South Americans of the weekend in Europe.

In England, Emiliano Buendía was another standout: he converted a goal for Aston Villa to take all three points in the narrow victory against Everton (1-0).

the ideal eleven

After the dispute of the matches of the day in the major European leagues, the eleven of the day is made up of the following players (3-4-3):

Emiliano Martínez – Éder Militao, Juan Jesús, Thiago Silva – Luis Díaz, Emiliano Buendía, Fabinho, Ángel Correa – Matheus Cunha, Lucas Alario and Óscar Estupiñán.

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/ARG): ‘Dibu’ signed his sixth clean sheet in 20 Premier League games to secure the win against Everton (1-0). With the victory, Aston Villa managed to end a losing streak of three games in the English tournament without a win.

Defenders:

Éder Militao (Real Madrid/BRA): The central defender was the great figure of the ‘merengue’ team when he converted the goal that sealed the draw against Elche (2-2) in the last moments of the match. The 24-year-old defender had not managed to score since last season.

Juan Jesús (Naples/BRA): The Brazilian defender contributed with a goal in the victory against Salernitana (4-1) with which the Neapolitan team managed to reduce the distance from the top to just four units. Juan Jesús repeated as a starter and played the 90 minutes of the match.

Thiago Silva (Chelsea/BRA): The veteran Brazilian central defender converted his third goal of the season to seal the victory against Tottenham (2-0) in a London derby.

Flyers and midfielders:

Luis Díaz (Porto/COL): The “coffee” midfielder added a little more to his personal account in the victory against Famalicao (3-1) so that the “Dragons” managed to stay on top of the table for one more day.

Luis Díaz reached 14 points and five assists to stay in the fight for the scoring championship in the Portuguese league.

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa/ARG): The Argentine converted his second goal this season in the Premier League to seal the victory against Everton (1-0).

Fabinho (Liverpool/BRA): The midfielder scored for the second consecutive day in the ‘Red’ victory against Crystal Palace (3-1). The Brazilian sentenced (89) with the collection of a penalty kick to reach four goals in the last four games that he has played with the Liverpool shirt.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid/ARG): The Argentine midfielder came on from the bench to contribute with a goal, already on aggregate, to the victory against Valencia (3-2). “The whole match was crazy, but we are very happy because we were able to come back from a very difficult opponent”, said Ángel Correa after Atlético de Madrid came back from 2-0 down in the last minutes of the match.

Attackers:

Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid/BRA): The 22-year-old Brazilian came on from the bench to lead the ‘rojiblanca’ comeback in the win against Valencia (3-2). The attacker contributed a goal and an assist to reach four goals and a service in 22 games played since his arrival at the club.

Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen/ARG): The Argentine striker contributed a goal to the win against Augsburg (5-1), making his debut as a scorer this season. The former River Plate player sealed the victory (81) with a great heel goal, sending the ball into the back of the net between the legs of the rival goalkeeper.

Óscar Estupiñán (Vitoria de Guimaraes/COL): The Colombian striker scored his first double of the year in the win against Estoril (3-1). Estupiñán, who maintains his starting status in Pepa’s scheme, has eight goals and two assists in 15 Portuguese league games.

AFP