Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to streamline mobility, time and for a single unit to carry everything that is needed to put an end to the sidewalks battered and flawed garrisons in the center of the city of Los Mochis, the City Council of Ahome acquired four motocarros with special features.

And it is that apart from the fact that the mason and his assistant will be able to go comfortably seated, the small unit has compartments to load gravel, cement, sand, water, even a place to make the mixture to repair sidewalks in poor condition and places to place the shovel, bar, strips, among other tools of the bricklayer and his pawn.

In addition to a turret to warn that they are working and in the end leave as they came, without leaving a single stone of gravel or residue of the mixture because everything that remains will go to the motocarro to leave it where it belongs.

Well equipped each of the motocarros. Photo: Libertad Montoya/ Debate

cost

Jaime Romero Barrera, secretary of Public Works, Urban Planning and Ecology, explained that the cost of the four motorcycles was approximately 140 thousand pesos each. “With them we are going to take care of the sidewalks and garrisons of the first square of the city, which is what we are going to start, that they are broken, that they are in poor condition.”

Read more: Juan Francisco López Orduño is in charge of the Directorate of Labor and Social Welfare in the northern zone of Sinaloa

He added that the flag will be given tomorrow, Thursday, at 11:00 am, to go out to the first square of the city of Los Mochis.