Luis Diaz lived a tight schedule last December in England, the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup They did not give rest and the games at the end of the year turned out to make an extra effort in the Liverpool.

The respite for the guajiro came this January, after the first leg of the semifinal of League Cup against him Fulham (match they won 2-1), the Liverpool has a short break of 11 days to regain strength and resumes activity on the 21st of the month against Bournemouth dand Luis Sinisterra per league.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool.

The rest in England It suited the Colombian player like a glove, his wife and family celebrated his 27th birthday in a small private gathering in which he blew out the candle, made a wish and broke the cake.

Taking advantage of the days off that the coach gave him Jürgen Klopp, Luis Díaz He decided to pack his bags and take his dad. 'Mane' Diaz to embark on a trip and make a special visit in Portugal, the country that opened the doors of Europe to him.

'Fought' and his father visited the sports facilities of the Porto, They spoke with players and part of the coaching staff and took a tremendous photo with a large part of the professional team.

Luis Diaz He does not forget the club that gave him the opportunity to show himself in the old continent and to which he left more than 45 million euros in its coffers, after his signing for the Liverpool.

In his passage through Portugal, The 27-year-old guajiro played 125 games, including national and international leagues and cups, scored 41 goals and distributed 19 assists in the 7,839 minutes he played.

