The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
The Turkish center-back arrived on a free transfer to Atlético de Madrid in the summer and has not had the expected performance. Now, the Turk could be facing his last breaths as a rojiblanco if any of the offers that are reaching the colchoneros are finally confirmed. Furthermore, the defensive line is where there are the most players on the squad. BRAND informs.
According to information from the Portuguese media Record, Sporting Lisbon has rejected an offer of 85 million euros from a Chelsea that is desperate to get a player with a goal. The Sweden striker is the second top scorer with 20 goals. The player has a termination clause of 100 million euros.
Today Roma fired Mourinho, and the Italian team confirmed hours later that his replacement at the head of the team will be Daniele De Rossi, former player and legend of the club.
According to reports Central defense, Manchester United would be willing to pay 150 million to acquire the services of Vinicius Junior. This would be an amount that almost triples what they paid for him a few seasons ago.
Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich are looking to strengthen their defense and seeing the bad times that FC Barcelona is going through, they consider Ronald Araújo to be a perfect player. Of course, they will have to make a very high offer, according to the newspaper. BRAND.
Real Sociedad would be very close to acquiring the services of Sheraldo Becker, a Union Berlin player. According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are finalizing details of the operation.
Manchester United wants to strengthen the attacking zone for next season. Crystal Palace's young star Michael Olise looks like he's the one. The Red Devils are optimistic about the player's signing. Wan Bissaka could enter the operation
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Araújo #Vinicius
Leave a Reply