He Liverpool of the Coach Arne Slot It premiered this Sunday in Anfield Road with a masterful victory, and with a splendid performance by the Colombian Luis Diaz who continues to show that he has enough credentials to be a starter in a team that aspires to achieve important goals.

Fought He is beginning to be a key piece in Slot’s team, he became a starter again and against the Brentford He responded to his coach’s trust with a goal and an assist. He shone in attack, but he also did so in defence because he never refused to go back to defend.

Luis Diaz had a great game

He opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a lethal left-footed strike to score his first goal of the season and, for the third consecutive campaign, score the Reds’ first goal in Anfield Road, I had already done it in August 2022, 2023 and now in 2024.

Tireless and insatiable, the player who is waiting this week for the call from Coach Nestor Lorenzo to the Colombian National Teamflirted with another goal in the second half, but the opposing goalkeeper denied him the opportunity to celebrate his 100 goals with the Liverpool shirt with a double.

Fought He was inspired and was key to the home team increasing their lead. The Colombian, in his last action of the match, assisted the Egyptian Mohamed Salah for the final score of 2-0 and left the field amid applause.

Luis Diaz, focus of praise

The English press praised the Colombian and gave him a very high rating. Liverpool Echo He pointed out that he was one of the best on the field, giving him a grade of 8.

“He harassed the defense of the Brentford during the first quarter with direct runs and marked well. He continued to be dangerous and played the ball for the second,” said the cited media.

The Athletic He praised the work of the 27-year-old Guajiro, who scored 25 goals for Liverpool in 100 games, while the Colombian averages one goal every four games.

“It was no surprise to see Diaz score in the first home game of the season. Diaz scored Liverpool’s first Premier League goal at Anfield in the last three seasons. Three-quarters of Diaz’s Premier League goals have come at Anfield (13/17), the highest proportion of any player with 15+ goals for Liverpool in the competition,” The Athletic said.

“There is always a spring in his step in these first few weeks and he scored excellently. He was also denied a second thanks to a good save from Mark Flekken after the break,” he added.

HAROLD YEPES

