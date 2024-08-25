Club Deportivo Guadalajara managed to rescue a draw at ‘El Volcán’ 1-1 against the team from San Nicolás de los Garza and its former coach Veljko Paunovic He was surprised by the good performance of the pupils of Fernando Gago.
The match could have ended in favor of the locals, but André-Pierre Gignac missed a penalty, after the save of Raul Rangelbut at least the Serbian strategist recognized the fortune of having rescued a unit once the same Frenchman scored the equalizer and they were able to withstand the intensity of the Sacred Flock.
“Bitterness is a great definition of how the whole group feels after a game. I think the opponent was also very intense, the game went back and forth and I think that at the end of the first half the missed penalty opportunity would have been ideal to score in order to have the advantage.”
– André-Pierre Gignac.
Paunovic He admitted that he considered taking the French striker out of the match after his mistake, but he did not do so after his goal.
“André fixed things and that shows his leadership skills, his ability to overcome adversity and fix an issue that was complicating things for us because we can’t start like this.”
The coach accepted that the feline team let down its guard and that caused them to not be able to keep the three points at home.
“We let our guard down and it’s a self-criticism that we have to improve. This result will help us prepare and think about the match we have on Sunday against Pumas. It’s a long week but we have to take advantage of it and rest well and prepare as best as possible,” he said.
