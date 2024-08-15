Mexico City.- This morning, Javier Corral filed a writ of amparo against the arrest warrant issued against him on August 9, for alleged misappropriation of funds to the detriment of the Chihuahua government.

According to judicial sources, the appeal by the former governor of Chihuahua was filed before the Clerk’s Office of the District Courts for Criminal Amparo in Mexico City.

A source close to the case said it is very likely that, due to a scheduling issue, the lawsuit will be referred to the third district judge in Amparo, Augusto Mejía Ojeda.

In his lawsuit, Corral requested that the arrest warrant be temporarily suspended, which would prevent him from being deprived of his liberty.

According to the reports obtained, the provisional suspension in favor of the former governor of Chihuahua has not yet been issued.

It is expected that in the next few hours a justice administrator will issue the agreement that will suspend the arrest, a determination that the law requires judges to issue, while the existence of the act of the authority claimed by the complainant is corroborated.

According to the collaboration document signed by the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, which circulated yesterday on social media, the First Instance judge of the Judicial District of Morelos, in Chihuahua, ordered the arrest of Corral for the crime of embezzlement.

The arrest warrant was issued on August 9 in criminal case 3050/2024, at the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua, which in turn derives from a complaint from the State Superior Audit Office.

This crime does not require pretrial detention, either ex officio or justified, however, today judges consider other factors to deprive a defendant of his or her liberty, such as the risk of flight, the risk to the integrity of victims and witnesses, among others.

Last night, Chihuahua police attempted to execute the arrest warrant against Corral at the Gin Gin restaurant in Colonia Roma. However, the former Governor made at least one phone call and soon the capital’s prosecutor Ulises Lara arrived at the establishment.

“We decided not to cooperate. I am the Attorney General of Mexico City. You gave us this document today. We received it, but we have not responded,” said Lara regarding the cooperation letter with which the agents requested authorization to execute the arrest.

The prosecutor then took the former state leader away in his truck, frustrating his capture.